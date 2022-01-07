Arctic air eases allowing rain to fall this weekend; New cold surge next week

That was what you were waiting for, right? The Friday morning temperatures tumbled to near zero in many locations across north-central Indiana in what was the coldest air of the season and coldest since last February.

COLDEST OF THE SEASON

The 3° low temperature in Indianapolis is only the fourth sub 20-degree reading of the season in a winter that has produced twelve 60-degree days, most on record to-date. On average we will have twelve nights go below 20-degrees in Indianapolis.

Other early morning lows included -1° at Monticello, 0° Frankfort, Crawfordsville and Lafayette. One of the coldest temperatures this morning in the state was Valparaiso at -3°.

The arctic air is slowly easing but not fast enough for many! Saturday will open cold but with lighter winds. Brace for a wind-chill in the single digits under clear skies. Sunshine will greet you to start the day and the warm up will slowly get underway. As temperatures rise, clouds will increase with rain likely arriving around sunset.

WARMER BUT WET – ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WEST

Travel west Saturday evening could be slick as the arctic air mass retreats, a surge of moist and milder air may bring on a period of light, freezing rain and sleet. While conditions are expected to be favorable briefly in central Indiana, a more prolonged period is possible in northwest Indiana and across central and northern Illinois where winter weather advisories have been issued. Travel late day and into the evening could be more impactful. If planning to go west Saturday, you may want to plan on an earlier departure.

Temperatures rise here with rain becoming area-wide and increasing to nearly 100% coverage at or around midnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The “warmest” temperatures of the weekend will occur well before sunrise Sunday, a cold front will pass early morning driving rain out of the state and starting an renewed surge of colder air.

ARCTIC BLAST #2

The cold will reload and a brand new batch of arctic air will surge into the state late weekend and to open the work week. Guests in town for the College Football Championship will be greeted with a period of snow that precedes the next arctic front. The cold air will surge into the state on gusty northwest winds and drop temperatures sharply again. By Tuesday morning area temperatures are once again expected to dip into the single digits with wind-chill values near zero. The cold is not long-lived as it is expected to start to retreat by mid-week.

Speaking of snow, while there could be a shot of it on Monday, we have still yet to receive a 1″ snowfall for this season. To-date, the city is running nearly 9″ below normal with a total of only a half-inch, all falling in November.

As we near the mid-way point of meteorological winter, prospects for snow should grow and we do expect the second half of the winter to be back loaded with snow much like last year. So, those who love snow – remember we had nearly half of the seasonal snowfall (11.6″) fell after Valentine’s Day. We still have a long way to go.