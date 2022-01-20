Arctic air has settled in; sunshine will help mentally

Skies are clear in many locations and temperatures have plummeted in the overnight. A new arctic air mass has moved in and will hold the next few days. Current temperatures are holding in the lower teens, while wind chills are down to near zero in several counties. This will make for a bitter start out-the-door for kids at the bus-stop!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with average wind speeds between 8-13 mph from the northwest. This will keep the chill in play but sunshine always helps out.

Another very cold night ahead with single digit lows, marking the coldest in two weeks (3° on January 7th)!

More sunshine and lighter wind will ease the chill a touch for our Friday and keep this workweek ending, again snow-free. Saturday will bring a return to cloudier skies but should remain dry. We continue to watch/monitor weather models for Sunday afternoons snow chances. For now, only light amounts anticipated! This is not a big one due to angle of storm, “milder” temperatures and moisture lacking…