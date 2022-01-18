Arctic air is on the move; A cold end of the week expected for Indy

It has been a mild winter thus far for Central Indiana, but our next shot of arctic air is not far away.

Despite the approaching cold weather, today was rather comfortable. Temperatures rose into the mid 40s with a high of 44 degrees in Indianapolis. This was largely thanks to a breezy south wind and the return of some sunshine in the afternoon. Tonight will remain mild as clouds return and the wind stays healthy.

Wednesday morning will begin around a comfortable 40 degrees at sunrise. This will not last long however, and may very well stand as our high temperature. A clipper system that has brought snow across states to our north will drag a cold front through Indiana by the mid morning. Temps will fall under an overcast sky and northwesterly breeze. We should be as cold as 30 degrees by 4pm before falling into the low teens overnight.

Thursday and Friday will both remain only the colder side of things as a strong high pressure system traverses the Central US. We will remain dry and at least partly sunny both days, but it will stay chilly with a persistent northwest wind. Highs each day should be no warmer than the mid 20s. Overnight lows will range from upper single-digits to low teens.