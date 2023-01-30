INDIANAPOLIS – Cold weather is making a brief return to Indiana as temps drop into the single digits and teens.

Wacky temps in the lower 48

A strong high pressure system in the North Central US is at the core of an arctic air mass that is situated to our northwest. Temps have been trapped in the single digits across many locations in that region, but it has been as cold as the mid 20s all the way through Central Texas too. Believe it or not, that’s actually colder than Nuuk, Greenland where it’s in the upper 20s! If you’re looking for summer though, just head to North Florida; it’s in the mid 80s!

How long is it cold in Indiana?

Temperatures will drop Monday night as northerly wind ushers a shallow layer of cold air farther south. Our sky will begin to clear overnight too, which will only add to our cooling. We’ll wake up Tuesday morning to lows in the low-mid teens and perhaps even single digits in our northern areas.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week even with a good mix of clouds and sun. Northerly wind will continue through the day and suppress temps to the mid 20s. Feels-like temps will not leave the teens. High pressure will move overhead as we progress overnight and this may allow lows to drop a few degrees colder with quite a few single digits lows expected.

The rest of the week…

Our weather will be active this week, but very dry. Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit, but our weather will remain consistent with some sun in the forecast nearly every day.