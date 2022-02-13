Our high temperature on Sunday only made it to 21 degrees due to clouds and a breezy northwest wind. It felt no warmer than the single digits for much of the day as a result. Light snow with a few heavier bursts fell across the state, though only minor accumulation was reported. Partial clearing overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper single digits by the start of Monday.

Monday is going to be the start of a pattern change across the Midwest. An area of high pressure overhead will begin to move east, allowing us to begin a warm up. Our sky will also be partly to mostly sunny with the abundance of dry air. Temperatures should break into the low 30s, despite a chilly start to the day. We will continue to warm on Tuesday as the south wind becomes stronger. Plenty of sun will aid in the warm up too as highs jump into the 45-50 degree range! Further warming will continue into the middle of the week as well.

Wednesday will be the warmest day in the next 7 with highs coming close to 60! It will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy through the day. Rain will then move in overnight as a sharp cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a transition from rain to snow on Thursday and some accumulation is possible before the day ends. Temperatures will swing from mid 50s overnight into the upper teens by Friday morning. It will be a cold end to the work week and start to next weekend.