Arctic air spills across the Midwest tonight

Temperatures have been crashing since this morning across the Midwest and most of the Central US. A cold front has swept through the region and an arctic high pressure system is moving across the North Central US this evening. Temperatures are falling as much as 30 to 40 degrees in just a 24 hour window and Indy will be no exception. Ironically, this comes on the 28th anniversary (1994) of Indy’s coldest day on record, which was set with a low of -27 degrees!

Clouds will remain overhead through tonight, but lows will continue to crash with a healthy northwest wind. Temperatures will fall into the mid teens by the start of Thursday morning with wind chill values within a few degrees above or below zero! It will remain cold through the day with a persistent northwest wind. High temps will max out in the mid 20s with wind chills around 10. This comes despite a mix of sun with clouds throughout the day. Other than a few light snow showers in Northern Indiana off the lake, it will remain dry through the day and overnight.

Friday will remain cold as high pressure begins to drift overhead and slowly off to the east. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 20s. Wind will be much lighter though, so it will actually feel like a warmer day. We will remain cold through the rest of the weekend too with an increase in cloud cover. A couple clipper systems will pass by and may offer us a chance at flurries or snow showers, but dry weather will dominantly prevail.