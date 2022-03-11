Snowfall was minor Friday but signaled the change to a more wintry feel just days removed from our first 70-degree day of the year.

Snow falling south for the rest of the afternoon and evening will produce minimal impacts to roads. It was snowing in Columbus and at Four Winds Lakeside Inn on Lake Monroe just before 4pm, coating grassy areas and rooftops and captured by our cameras there. That band of snow could produce up to one 1″ mainly on cool surfaces then diminishes from northwest to southeast after sunset. Snow showers will be the only impact for the evening commute in Indianapolis Friday and overnight.

WINTER STORM SOUTH AND EAST

A few bursts of snow and snow showers are possible as arctic front passes later this evening. Accumulations of light amounts possible south and southeast. The expected switch to a southern stream system and consequently the lack of snow here is underway. Portions of eastern Kentucky and Tennessee now under winter storm warnings with potential for half-foot or more totals.

ARCTIC BLAST TO OPEN WEEKEND

Get ready, it is the last full weekend of winter and right on cue, an ARCTIC BLAST gets underway later tonight when northwest winds freshen up and begin gusting. We expect the front to pass between 8pm to 11pm in central Indiana bringing the COLDEST AIR here since mid-February. This will sting! The WIND CHILL drops to as much as -5° by daybreak Saturday. Out the door Saturday morning and it will feel nearly 80-degrees colder than last Saturday when we set a record high of 77°. This Saturday could be a record breaker again! The forecast of 25° will challenge the all-time cool, maximum for the date of 24° set in 1932. At 25-degrees below normal (50° is normal now) it will be the coldest afternoon since Valentine’s Day.

We “spring” forward this weekend changing the clocks Saturday night while our weather springs forward as well. Windy milder turn Sunday after early clouds. Back to 50s Sunday afternoon and back a real spring feel! I’m still sizing up next weeks warm surge and feel that 70-degree afternoons are possible Wednesday and Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day. Have a great weekend and check back in with me on Monday.