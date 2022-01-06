Arctic blast underway; winter storm to impact Kentucky, Tennessee

Temperatures and wind chills are bitter this Thursday morning. Lows have fallen into the lower teens across the area, but it feels even colder outside when you factor in the westerly breeze.

Some spots have sub-zero wind chills at the 6 AM, including Indy and Kokomo! Many layers are needed this morning and afternoon with highs struggling to rise near the 20-degree mark.

A winter storm is going to impact the Mid-South today. Accumulating snow is likely within Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia and there will be travel impacts. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued in that zone.

Accumulating snow is not likely in central Indiana. However, our southernmost locations (Bedford- Brownstown-Seymour) could see a few tenths of an inch of snow. 1” to 2” of snow is possible in the zone under the Winter Weather Advisory in southern Indiana. Remember, it does not take much snow to create tricky travel conditions.

Even colder weather is on the way before the workweek is up! Single digit lows are expected Friday morning. The last time Indy fell below 10° was February 19! Wind chills could drop down to -10° at times during the Friday morning rush hour.

We will see sunshine to end the week with higher pressure building in central Indiana. Rain returns for the weekend, along with “milder” temperatures in the 40s.