Areas of fog/freezing fog possible tonight

Sunshine finally broke out Saturday afternoon after a very cloudy start to the year. January is typically our second cloudiest month of the year, but this January had been particularly cloudy. So far, we have only received 9% of the possible sunshine. Usually we see about 40% over the course of the month.

Areas of fog will likely develop tonight and with temperatures below freezing, freezing fog is certainly a possibility. Be careful of slick spots on the roads if you have to travel.

Skies turn cloudy/mostly cloudy once again by early Sunday morning. Expect a near repeat of today with sunshine making an appearance during the afternoon hours, although we will still keeps clouds in the mix as well.

Our quiet pattern will continue on as we head into a new week. However, we will start to shake things up as wind shift out of the southwest by Monday night will start to warm temperatures back to above average levels. Highs in the mid to upper 40s are very favorable late next week before a shot of much colder air arrives by Friday, cools us down, and even brings us the chance for some snow showers to the area.