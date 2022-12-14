A wave of rain is moving across the state this morning! Moderate rain is falling in spots, which may slow parts of the morning rush hour, while temperatures hold in the lower 40s. Some wind out there too is creating wind chills in the 30s.

A break in the rain is still expected by late morning and into the early afternoon for several counties. In between the rain, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s, marking another day above the seasonal averages. As mentioned, the rain is needed, as nearly 60% of the state remains in a moderate drought.

Round two of the rain returns by late afternoon and will last into the overnight! This could bring an additional 1/2″ to 1″ in spots, while winds increase tonight into early Thursday morning. Temperatures could briefly rise overnight before falling before sunrise down into the 30s.

Thursday, brings a return to sunshine, dryness but blustery conditions, while temperatures warm into the middle 40s.

A shift to colder air builds in for the weekend but moisture will be lacking by then, meaning snow chances remain low. A few flurries or pockets of light snow will be possible but a dusting as best for a a couple counties through Saturday evening.