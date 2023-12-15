We are entering the third weekend of December, and it is once again very mild. Showers are expected while snow continues to be in short supply

NOVEMBER-LIKE DAY

We are two full weeks into December and still no real cold has emerged. Despite some chilly mornings, including Friday morning where outlying areas started in the lower 20s, the 55° Friday afternoon is the normal high for November 8th. It was the 8th day this December to reach 50-degrees or warmer. December 2023 currently ranks 16th warmest on record to-date.

There seems to be no let-up as the vast majority of the long-range charts suggests a high probability of ABOVE normal temperatures for most of the Nation well into the final week of the month.

MAINLY RAIN TO FALL

Clouds were arriving late Friday, and they announce the approach of our weekend rainfall. We will stay dry area-wide though sunrise with showers slowly arriving. The rainfall will ramp up Saturday evening & overnight with peak coverage and intensity climbing to nearly 80% by 11pm Saturday. We need the rain and upwards of a half-inch rain could be common before scattering and easing early Sunday morning.

SNOW SEASON HAS YET TO OPEN

We are fast approaching one of the latest first-measured snowfalls on record. As of Friday, it’s been nearly 9 months, March 18th, (273 days) since our last sticking snow. The longest span on record is 330 days in 1918. The LATEST first measured snowfall is January 4th,1941. We are still some three weeks away.

With the lack of cold and snow, we are digging deep for any kind of chance for some snowfall, and we have an opportunity to get some, Monday. Our weekend rain maker will merge with an intensifying East Coast storm, drawing down much colder air to start the work week. Prospects of pulling and wrapping up some moisture in the colder sector of this storm could produce passing snow showers here. It is still a slim chance, but a chance, nonetheless.