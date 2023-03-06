INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures have reached the 70s for the 3rd time in Indianapolis this year, but it may be our last for some time to come.

Temps tumble into Tuesday

Monday’s warm weather came as a result of a warm front, which passed north through the state this morning. Temperatures warmed rapidly from lows in the upper 40s to highs in the lower 70s!

While this weather has been nice, it will come to and end this evening as a cold front sweeps across the Hoosier state. We’ll begin Tuesday back in the upper 30s with cold air still flowing across the region. A northerly breeze will keep that flow steady through the day and will suppress highs to the upper 40s. A mix of sun & clouds will help it feel a bit warmer at least; upper 40s are our average for this time of year anyway.

Rest of the week is seasonable

High temps will not fluctuate very much through the remainder of the work week. The primary reasons for this are a strong and persistent surface ridge as well as a mostly cloudy sky. With the pattern and sky conditions steady, Wednesday and Thursday will turn out to be nearly identical days.

Friday will shake up this steady patter a little bit as a storm system moves through. Temps should stay seasonable with some rain and perhaps even a bit of snow in the morning. After the system is out however, temperatures begin to fall and we appear to face an extended period of cooler weather ahead.