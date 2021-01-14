At winter’s mid-way point we’re taking a colder and snowier turn

MID-WAY THROUGH WINTER 2020-2021

We’ve reached mid-January and more importantly the mid-way point of meteorological winter. And once again – it really hasn’t been all that bad! Thursday’s high temperature reached the mi/upper 40s area wide and marked the 25th day since December first above normal. To-date, 57% of the day have been above normal making this the 6th straight winter above normal.

Arctic air has been lacking, with only one short visit from it on Christmas day very few afternoons this season have been spent sub-freezing. The temperature surplus for the season has reached 158° which averages out to 3.5° above normal. We have not had a below normal winter since 2013-2014.

Snow is once again elusive. Today’s deficit for the snow season has reached -9.0″, 3.5″ below normal for January alone. Interesting note; The past two January’s have combined to produce only .5″ of snow!!!

COLD FRONT COMING

Funny, Mother Nature knows the calendar all too well and as we hit the 15th of the month, the pattern is changing. A cold front will sweep the state tonight sweeping away the mild, March-like air and replacing it with a more seasonal brand of cold for the upcoming weekend and into early next week. To be honest, it will not be that bad – true, arctic air is still bottled up.

Rain precedes the cold front this evening likely reaching Indianapolis before 10pm and eastern Indiana before midnight. After the showers scatter the temperatures will be cooling and permitting some light snow and flurries to develop into early Friday morning.

The cool off will include snow showers becoming more numerous Friday afternoon and continuing into Sunday. With snow lacking this might be a bigger deal thought snow fall amounts will be light. With snow showers, the snow will not be evenly distributed and amounts will vary from a coating to over an inch depending if you get under the right snow shower. Brief reducing in visibility and slick spots are to develop especially Saturday and Saturday evening.