August ends quietly; humidity and storm chances on the rise

Skies are partly cloudy this morning, while temperatures remain perfect for the last day of the month. We will enjoy another quiet afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, as temperatures warm into the lower 80s.

Humidity and dew points surge overnight, as things get sticky on Tuesday. Highs will warm above average and spotty storms will come into play through the day. Greatest chances will be for late afternoon.

Additional storm chances remain for Indiana through Thursday night, bringing much needed rain to some areas after a relatively dry August, especially for the northern third of the state.

A cold front will bring a change in wind direction and a cooler flow heading into the holiday weekend. Look for more details on that weekend forecast, in the days ahead, as we enjoy the “unofficial end to summer!”