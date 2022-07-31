INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has enjoyed a stretch of warm & comfortable weather since Friday as high pressure has provided relief from high heat and humidity. As this area of high pressure advances east, the door to much more summer-like weather will open. A shift from the mild weather we’ve experienced so far will materialize as soon as Monday.

The Gulf Coast relocates to the Midwest

Heat & humidity will increase as high pressure moves east. Southerly wind will be dominant on Monday and will dictate our weather. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s as a partly cloudy sky prevails through the day. Isolated storm are expected during the day ahead of a cold front before a second wave emerges in the evening. Sever weather appears unlikely, but a damaging wind gust or two can’t be ruled out.

Summer-like heat this week

Dry weather should prevail Tuesday and Wednesday, but heat and humidity will remain on blast. A strong ridge will emerge across the Central US and maintain above average heat through the week. Storm chances will increase on Thursday & Friday as a weak cold front will pass through the region.