Autumn in August…record low tonight!?

Weather
The scattered storms of Monday night are gone, and winds are now turning in from the north! Cooler air is on the way, along with a healthy drop in dew points (low-level moisture). It will bring a refreshing change to the state by mid-afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, north winds at 6-11 mph and only a stray shower chance. Highs this afternoon in the middle 70’s.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will drop quickly! Overnight lows will drop to 54° in downtown, nearing a record low (51°) set back in 1974.

Additional sunshine and cool nights on Wednesday and Thursday will bring a nice stretch of “Autumn-ish” air, more indicative of mid-September! Warming trend takes hold by the weekend and our next chance of rain or storms will likely not arrive until Sunday afternoon. Enjoy…

