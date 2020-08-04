Autumn in August…record low tonight!?

The scattered storms of Monday night are gone, and winds are now turning in from the north! Cooler air is on the way, along with a healthy drop in dew points (low-level moisture). It will bring a refreshing change to the state by mid-afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, north winds at 6-11 mph and only a stray shower chance. Highs this afternoon in the middle 70’s.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will drop quickly! Overnight lows will drop to 54° in downtown, nearing a record low (51°) set back in 1974.

Additional sunshine and cool nights on Wednesday and Thursday will bring a nice stretch of “Autumn-ish” air, more indicative of mid-September! Warming trend takes hold by the weekend and our next chance of rain or storms will likely not arrive until Sunday afternoon. Enjoy…