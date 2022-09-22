The cold front has cleared the state and a cooler flow is now underway for Indiana. Dew points are dropping quickly and a fall feel is working across the Ohio Valley. A mix of sun and clouds expected through the afternoon, while winds freshen from the northwest at 12-20 mph. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s, below the seasonal average of 76°.

Tonight, skies clear and temperatures take a large tumble. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 40s for downtown, marking the coolest start since May 2nd (43°). Some areas north could dip into the upper 30s.

Friday looks great to open our first full day of fall! Highs again will run in the 60s with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

Some changes will occur on Saturday, as clouds will thicken but showers will remain limited, mostly sprinkles. Expect a slight bump in temperatures during your Saturday with highs reaching the middle 70s or seasonal levels. Sunday will bring a heightened chance of rain showers and heavier clouds. It will be the Colts first home opener of the regular season with the roof likely closed.

Tropics remain active as Fiona and Gaston churn in the Atlantic with no impact to the United States. Future computer models are hinting at something brewing in the Gulf of Mexico by this time next week! Stay tuned as this could bring a large impact from Florida to Louisiana.