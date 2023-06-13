Showers are to linger for a few hours tonight then slide quickly off to Ohio later tonight. The recent rainfall has been welcome.

RAIN FALLING NORTH

Steady rains to fall north/northeast and east-central Indiana rest of the evening. Rainfall more persistent there with additional totals ranging from half to one-inch possible before diminishing after 12am.

A ‘closed low’ is behind the fast moving downpours early evening, even producing a gusty thunderstorm that raced into Ohio from 5 to 6pm. The rains rest of the evening are settling in from the northwest. It’s really a very Autumn-like set up overhead for mid-June. A ribbon of jet stream winds will carry rains east, southeast quickly later tonight.

This is also behind the recent cool weather. Each of the past three days, afternoon temperatures were failing to reach 70-degrees in many locations. Following Monday’s 67° high, Tuesday reached 70° but only briefly in Indianapolis. These temperatures are the normal for early October. The average high is now 82°.

Beneficial rains have fallen two of the past three days however not enough to alleviate the dry conditions. Drier trends to resume. Area-wide rainfall looks to be on hold again through the weekend 10-day total precipitation forecast off two machines below.