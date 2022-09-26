INDIANAPOLIS – Since a 93 degree high last Wednesday, all but one of the following days have been cooler than average. This trend will continue to blossom as an upper level trough protrudes from the north. On the surface, high pressure will begin to approach and this will also support a cool northwesterly wind at the ground.

Coolest days since last May ahead

As a northwesterly wind continues into Tuesday morning, cooler air spills deeper into the Midwest. This will take us into the low & mid 40s across Central Indiana to begin the day. Wind will start off light, but become breezy by late morning through the afternoon. Despite a mostly sunny sky, the cold air advection will counter much of our daytime heating. Highs will end up in the low 60s and a cool night will follow once again.

A bit of overnight cloud cover may delay our first 30s of the year across northern areas, but the morning will once again begin in the low 40s for many. It will be a similar day to it’s predecessor with highs in the lower 60s. Wind will be a bit lighter, but clouds may be more numerous during the day.

The following morning may end up being our coolest since last April. Our forecast low for Indianapolis is 42, while northern areas are expected to reach the upper 30s! The day will warm well however, with a bright sunny sky overhead and a much lighter wind. Still, highs are expected to remain below average in the upper 60s throughout this Thursday as well.