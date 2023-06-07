Scattered showers are slowly exiting the state, as drier air works its way south. Skies are clearing from north to south, while temperatures continue to cool across the northern half of the state before sunrise. As expected, rain chances were minimal with the cold front, but a cooler flow is now underway for today, along with a drop in dew points.

This afternoon will be great with sunshine building and more comfortable air across the state! Highs later today will reach the upper 70s, along with a northeasterly wind at 6-12 mph. This will mark a slightly below average day for early June.

The next few days will be incredible with bright sunshine and cleaner air, as highs hover in the upper 70s and lower 80s for afternoon highs. Saturday does bring a return to warmer air, additional sunshine and a rise in humidity…as highs reach the upper 80s!

Sunday will bring a return to shower chances and storms mixing in. The timing still remains for the afternoon and evening hours but will certainly be adjusted before the weekend. Stay tuned!