Skies are clear and temperatures cool to chilly to open your Thursday morning. As high pressure builds in overhead, winds are light and stable air has returned! This will bring a wealth of sunshine and warmth this afternoon, as winds will remain light from the west, southwest at 5-10 mph. Expect highs nearing 70° around 5 p.m. A great day ahead!

Friday’s rain chances have been removed for most of the state, although extra cloud cover will return tomorrow! More warmth to continue for your Cinco de Mayo festivities, as temperatures warm into the lower 70s and winds remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The weekend still looks great and warmer on Saturday, as dew points slowly climb and a mugginess returns to the state! The weekend change in our forecast will happen on Sunday, as a few storms now look likely but the warmth holds and should hold into next week too!