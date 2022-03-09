Early clouds and some morning flurries, in a few counties, will give way to sunshine for this afternoon. March sun will help us warm through the afternoon, as highs reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today will mark one of the best days this week! The combination of sun, light winds and dryness brings us back to seasonal levels. Enjoy!

Thursday will bring a increase in clouds but dry weather will hold through the entire day, marking a third day straight with no precipitation! Much needed after Monday’s record, flooding rain.

Friday’s weather looks fun! Snow on the way…reminding us that winter still holds a grip on the area! Most March snows don’t bring much travel trouble but accumulations do appear likely. An early look, indicates snowfall amounts should range between 1″ to 3″ in spots by Friday night.

Most roads should be manageable but could turn more slick overnight into Saturday, as sharply colder air drops lows into the teens. Snow showers will persist on Saturday, on harsh winds and very cold temperatures!