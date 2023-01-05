Clouds will be increasing this morning, as an upper-low drops into the area this afternoon. This will reinforce the colder air in play and help to produce some pockets of light snow…mainly in the form of flurries and snow showers. Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day. Any snow that falls will only bring a dusting at best, mainly for grassy areas.

Tonight, flurries and snow showers will wind down, as temperatures fall back into the 20s…marking a colder, more seasonal night.

Friday brings some limited sunshine, seasonal temperatures and a rather quiet end to the workweek…

The weekend remains rather cloudy with rain chances both days, although the best chances appear to be on Sunday. Look for more updates later today and tomorrow on a more detailed timing on when these showers could arrive to your hometown.