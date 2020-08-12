Back to seasonal weather, timing next rain chances…

Expect another rather quiet August day across the state, under a mix of clouds and sun, afternoon highs should reach the middle 80’s. This is more typical, than that cooler open to the month, those first seven days. Shower chances today remain quite low and well south of Indianapolis through the afternoon. More quiet weather for the evening ahead too! A great day for outside work…

It appears a slight trend to warmer weather, as we head into the weekend. Upper 80’s will be likely through Sunday, as storm chances rise slowly across the state. For now, our most trusted weather models indicate dry weather until Sunday for most of the state. One outlier (GFS) is showing rain and storms here as early as Friday afternoon. Look for additional updates as we near the end of the workweek.