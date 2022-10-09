INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!

Monday at a glance

The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!

Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning

After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre Haute fell into the upper 20s, while Indianapolis hit 34 degrees.

Sure, yesterday was Indy's first <60° high, but what may be our first <50° high is also on the horizon…



Next Monday (10/17) a region of meridional flow spills polar air into the Midwest. If in fact highs are held in the 40s, it would be the earliest date since 2014. pic.twitter.com/cjxwnnTS2f — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) October 9, 2022

Dry skies continue

More sunshine is expected once again for our Monday! It will take us well into the middle of this upcoming week to get some measurable rainfall returning back to Indianapolis. Enjoy the dry, but cooler air!

