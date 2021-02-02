Band of clouds to linger overnight; Sorting out the cold blast for the weekend

SO LONG SUNSHINE

The skies were completely clear to greet the Groundhog Tuesday morning but by afternoon the entire complexion of the day changed. A narrow band of clouds aided by cold winds blowing over the relatively warm water of Lake Michigan set up right through the heart of the state. After early sun the 100 mile wide band did a number on temperatures that at one point rose above freezing. When the clouds settles across the area temperatures cooled back to the upper 20s.

The lack of cold air all season is playing a real role in these clouds as the Great Lakes remain mainly ice free! That is impressive to be so late into the season and have a little as 11% ice cover on the lakes.

The winds will continue from the north overnight carrying the clouds and even a few snow flurries with them but a wind shift Wednesday will break down the current cloud conveyor belt and skies will brighten.

COLD IS COMING

The arctic outbreak is still in the forecast starting with the first of several fronts to come our way starting Thursday night. Some details are still to be ironed out as the machines struggle, the usually do, with the intensity of the cold. Forecast models will adjust, to their detriment in favor of warmer or more “reasonable” temperatures. This built in bias is often exposed when intense heat and cold are forecast. One thing to watch – the bitterness of the cold forecast could fluctuate as well as the timing. It often does when this type of cold is unleashed.

Regardless, there will be on again off again computer projections on how the cold is handled but the bottom line is we are headed to a exceptional stretch of cold.

After a milder Thursday, rain and will change to wet snow as the first lobe of cold sweeps the state. Some snow accumulation is possible but amounts do look light. The transition to even colder air will evolve as we get deeper into the weekend.

At this distance a new round of snow that could potentially deliver several inches of accumulation that would begin Saturday night. This snow is ahead and along the arctic frontal boundary that will hit in the early morning hours and before sunrise Sunday. Temperatures will fall sharply as the snow eases through the mid morning and early afternoon, lowering to the single digits Sunday evening. This will be only the second time all season that the polar branch of the jet stream invades, the last time was on Christmas Day.

A portrayal of weather radar early Sunday morning off the Euro-model long range forecast model

So, stay tuned – if this trend continues, we could be inline for an extended spell of colder weather this month.