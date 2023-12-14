A sprawling area of high pressure brough completely clear skies overhead Thursday and sunny streak will continue

100% SUNNY

Area barometers rose to 1041mb or a whopping 30.74″ which is massive and is behind the completely clear skies overhead Thursday. The sinking air provided the clear and calm conditions. Thursday was one of only five days all year with the stamp of completely clear with no clouds. The last was November 16th.

The clear skies and a hefty high pressure overhead delivered the coolest December morning thus far in Indianapolis with some outlying locations dipping to 20°. The coolest Thursday was Columbus with a low of 19°.

Sunny skies will give way to thin/high clouds Friday and then thicken as rain bearing clouds arrive Saturday evening and Sunday. Before the rain, we will post another 50-degree day or two in a December that has produced seven so-far. At the half-way point of the month, December 2023 is averaging 6° per day above normal.

The weekend will end with wet weather, rain as temperatures will remain above normal but the merge of our Sunday system with a deepening low pressure along the east coast will draw much colder air into the state to start the work week. A windy and colder day Monday will now include a better chance of some snow fall. The East Coast storm may draw just enough moisture west to supply some snow showers here. This season has yet to produce a sticking snow, and this may be one of the better chances to see some. Stay tuned!