Clear skies and cool to begin your Friday morning, as temperatures have settled into the lower 50s and upper 40s, which is seasonal for early May. Expect a bright, beautiful day ahead, with warmer temperatures and southeasterly winds at 6-11 mph. UV index today running at a 7, with burn time around 25 minutes.

Tonight, clouds will increase a bit but dry weather holds and temperatures remain seasonal and comfortable statewide.

Saturday morning looks great for the mini-marathon downtown, as temperatures will hold in the the lower 50s with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Ideal conditions while tackling that 13.1 mile run! By the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will be enjoyed, as highs reach the middle to upper 70s and winds increase to 12-18 mph locally.

Sunday will bring scattered showers and storms early, then off and on through the day. I still expect some break in the rain and warmth to continue, along with a rise in dew points making things a bit stickier to end the weekend.