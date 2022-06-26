INDIANAPOLIS – The first measurable rainfall in exactly two weeks occurred early Sunday morning in Indianapolis with 0.03″ falling in the city. While drought conditions are not currently present in the metro area, we are beginning to see abnormally dry conditions spread throughout the state. Nice weather is expected ahead, but not the rain we need.

Sunny & dry beginning to the week

Monday will start off quite sunny with cooler & drier air following a cold front from Sunday. Morning lows will return to the upper 50s & low 60s as this air settles in. It will not take long for us to warm up again though. A mostly sunny sky should be enough to propel us into the low 80s despite a northwest wind. It will be a great day to enjoy outside.

Tuesday will be a similar day with high pressure, previously to our west, now directly overhead. It will be bright and sunny through the day with light wind. The air will be dry and highs should reach the low 80s after a morning as cool as the mid 50s. It will be tough to find a nicer summer day to spend outdoors!

Heating up midweek

Despite the gorgeous start to the week, a warm up will ensue as soon as Wednesday. As high pressure moves east, flow will become more southerly and we will warm. Luckily, dry air is expected to remain more dominant too. Wednesday will be sunny with a high reaching the upper 80s. The warmest days of the week will be Thursday & Friday, both of which may be in the 90s. Rain chances appear low until the start of the weekend however.