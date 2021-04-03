Beautiful Easter Sunday; warmer next week

It’s been a fantastic start to the weekend. While it may be windy this afternoon, temperatures peaked in the mid and upper 60s. These temperatures are in the range of 15 to 20-degrees warmer than we were Friday afternoon.

The warmer temperatures are being driven by those gusty southwesterly winds. Winds have been gusting around 30 mph this afternoon. They will start to ease after the sun goes down but still remain breezy for the rest of your evening. Skies stay clear this evening but thanks to the warmer wind flow, temperatures won’t be quite as cool tonight. By early Easter morning, temperatures will only drop to the low and mid 40s.

The forecast for Easter Sunday is looking great! High temperatures will top 70-degrees, making this the third straight Easter with mild temperatures and the 4th 70-degree Easter over the past six years.

The mild temperatures will stick around for several days as the warmest air of 2021, so far, is expected to arrive on Tuesday. A dry stretch is also underway and will continue on until mid next week.