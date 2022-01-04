Beautiful Tuesday weather before Indy takes a turn back to cold

The conclusion of Monday was a nice one with a sky that cleared out right before sunset. Our sky overnight remained clear with temps that fell into the low 20s before midnight and carried over into early this morning. Our official low for both today and Monday was logged at 21, which ties our 3rd coldest morning of the season thus far!

We have woken up to a mostly sunny sky across Central Indiana today. Temps are starting below average, but will warm quickly with an increasing south wind and plenty of sunshine. Our last mostly sunny day in the city was all the way back on December 22nd, but we should break that less than ideal streak today! The afternoon should make it back above average with a high in the low 40s. It will be breezy in the afternoon and wind will continue into Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase in the late afternoon and will also linger into Wednesday as well.

Wednesday will be a transition day for us weather-wise with temperatures dropping throughout the day in the wake of a cold front. Overnight highs may be in the upper 30s, but we should fall into the mid 20s by the mid to late afternoon! It will be an overcast day with a light snow shower or some flurries in the morning too. It will also be important to prepare for a strong wind throughout the day. Stay warm!