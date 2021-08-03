Beautiful weather but in need of rainfall

Skies are clear this morning and temperatures remain cooler than the seasonal normal low of 66°. At sunrise (6:46 a.m.), expect readings in the upper to middle 50s in most locations, along with bright sunshine for the morning drive.

Another fantastic day ahead with light winds, bright skies and comfortable dew points. Afternoon highs should reach the lower 80s by 4 p.m.

Great weather tonight with clear sky and some patchy fog developing in the overnight, in the outlying areas.

Warmer weather building in the days ahead, along with a rise in humidity, as highs reach the 90s by Sunday! Rainfall chances remain quite low from Friday through early next week, with only 10 to 20 percent coverage on Friday, Saturday and Monday. In the past 17 days, rainfall in downtown has been extremely low with only 0.05″.