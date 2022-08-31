Today is the pick-of-the-week with a mild and less humid air mass building into the Ohio Valley. Northwesterly wind flow will keep dew points down and temperatures seasonal throughout the day.

It will be a cool morning at the bus stop with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. At least skies will remain mostly clear, and the rain gear will not be needed!

A dry weather pattern is getting underway with an area of high pressure taking control of the forecast. Temperatures are also going to trend warmer approaching the holiday weekend too. Highs will sharply rise into the upper 80s on Friday as winds shift out of the south.

The weather looks dry for area high school football games, but it will be steamy at the start of games. The dry stretch will hold through much of the holiday weekend as highs rise near 90-degrees again. Spotty storm chances are back in the forecast on Labor Day.