Dense fog developed over northern Indiana early Sunday morning with visibilities dropping below a quarter of a mile in Lafayette, Kokomo, and Logansport. The National Weather Service did issue a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern third of the state through 10 AM Sunday. The fog will completely dissipate late in the morning.

Closer to Indianapolis, skies were clear as lows fell to the lower to mid-30s. Even though it is a chilly morning, temperatures will quickly improve with the strong March sunshine and southerly wind shift this afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s across central Indiana. Temperatures today will be running more than 10-degrees above average for early March!

Skies will remain mostly clear during the evening hours with temperatures dropping back into the mid-40s. However, a wave of light shower activity ahead of a warm front will track over northern Indiana after midnight. This could produce a few spotty showers in our northernmost counties tonight and Monday morning. Most of the area will simply see additional cloud cover, including the Indy metro. Temperatures will level out as a result with lows in the lower 40s.

Monday is going to much milder and the warmest of the week! Behind the warm front, winds speeds will pick up and temperatures will drive into the mid to upper 60s. Some spots may even rise to 70° Monday afternoon!

The same system will bring a cold front late in the day. The wind shift will drop temperatures back near seasonal levels by Tuesday afternoon.