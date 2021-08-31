Becoming dry & comfortable to start off September

August 31’s marks the final day of the month and meteorological summer. With a high temperature of 80 degrees today, August 2021 becomes only the 5th in recorded history without a high temperature in the 70’s or cooler. We also tied the 9th longest streak of lows in the 70s, stringing 12 days in a row.

The day as a whole has been cooler and humid across Central Indiana with clouds present across the lower half of the state. A cold front remains sprawled across the Midwest and separates much more comfortable conditions to the north and more humid weather to the south. In fact, if you live north of the metro area, you have probably enjoyed a mostly sunny day! The rest of the state has not been so lucky however.

The good news for all of us comes as the front will make progress to the south overnight and into Wednesday. This will finally yank the cooler, more comfortable air through the entire Hoosier State. In fact, many of us will wake up to a mostly sunny sky and our weather will only get brighter as we head into the afternoon! Humidity will be noticeably lower with dew point values in the upper 50’s! It will be an incredible way to kick off the new month.

September will be in full swing for the remainder of the work week with an early fall-like air mass spread across the Midwest. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 70s or low 80s with overnight temperatures getting back into the upper 50s. Dry and sunny weather should usher us into the weekend with rain not expected again until Saturday.