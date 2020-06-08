Becoming hotter and more humid; remnants of ‘Cristobal’ brings us rain

It’s a warm but comfortable finish to the weekend. We’ve had plenty of sunshine on this Sunday and afternoon temperatures jumped back into the 80s. Humidity has been low and we’ll have dry, pleasant weather for the rest of the evening.

We’re heating up as we start a new work week. Monday will come with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 90-degrees in the afternoon! The UV index will be very high, so don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re going to be spending time outdoors. Monday’s UV Index at a 10 means a sunburn can happen in under 10 minutes.

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday evening. It’s the remnants from this system that will bring us our only significant rain chances this week.

Those showers come Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Neither day looks to be a washout by any means, however, a couple isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible.

Not only will the rainfall arrive on Tuesday but the humidity will surge as well. Dew point temperatures will rise well-over the 60-degree “comfort” threshold, making the air feel sticky and heavy.

The rain, heat and humidity don’t last long. By Thursday, we’ll see sunshine and much more comfortable conditions, although it will still be warm.