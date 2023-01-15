INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will be rising over the next day as rain returns to the Hoosier State.

A wet start to the week

A Rocky Mountain low will begin advancing through the Central US on Sunday night and will strengthen as it does so. It will follow a track to our northwest passing through Iowa on Monday. Thanks to its position relative to us, we will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany the low and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.

Mild weather through midweek

We dry out pretty quickly leading into Tuesday and it may end up being a partly to mostly sunny day. This will help us to stay warmer than average with highs still getting into the upper 40s. Rain will be out of the area and we will not have to worry about wet weather until our next system on Wednesday.

Thanks to the active weather pattern and a jet stream carrying cyclones to our northwest, we will continue experiencing the wet & mild weather combo. Wednesday will be very similar to Monday in terms of weather. Temps begin in the 30s and steadily climb into the 50s after dark. Rain is expected to begin late in the day and will continue through part of the night. There is a chance that more rain and even a little bit of snow will linger on Thursday, but we’ll have to watch as this piece of the forecast evolves.

A look at the week ahead

Enjoy the relative warmth, but keep the rain jacket handy! Winter-like weather will be kept to a minimum through the mid month.