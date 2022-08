INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 80s, below-average for this time of year. That means our temperature records will hold again for today. With no rain chances today, our record rainfall will also continue for this date.

Record high temperature: 101° (1881)

Record low temperature: 47° (2004)

Record rainfall: 1.93″ (1976)

On this date in 1993, up to 8 inches of rain fell in just 6 hours in Rosedale!

Recorded temperatures began in the early 1870s.