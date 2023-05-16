INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will only top off in the upper 60s this afternoon with scattered showers. These showers won’t be heavy, so all records will hold for this date.

May 16 Almanac

Record high temperature: 90° (1900)

Record low temperature: 32° (1997)

Record rainfall: 1.60″ (1912)

Record snowfall: Trace (2014)

On this date back in 1990, wave after wave of thunderstorms dumped up to 8″ of rainfall in southern Indiana, eventually causing extensive flooding to the White and Wabash rivers.