Best day of the week; no snow for the next 7 days

Early shower chances are winding down, while skies are clearing from west to east. Sunshine will be building on breezy southwest winds after sunrise.

This additional sunshine will help to drive our temperatures upward to the warmest of the month. Should be a great day and my pick of the of week. Enjoy!

Tonight, lighter winds will take hold and skies should remain mainly clear.

As winds calm down and temperatures drop near the dew point, some fog will form especially with the ongoing melting of snow. It could be thick in spots and will need to be monitored for school closures.

Wednesday will bring added clouds and a wind shift around 2 p.m. The passage of a cold front will keep up us slightly cooler than today but still well above average for late February.

This front should also come through dry. In fact, dry weather to hold for the remainder of the week with shower chances not returning until Saturday.