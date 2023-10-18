We are starting off the day with mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. There were a couple locations that even fell into the upper 30s earlier this morning, including Bedford and Versailles. The clear skies overnight resulted in the cooler temperatures across the region. We are going to see more sunshine during the first half of the day before more clouds roll into central Indiana this afternoon. It will also be the warmest day of the week as highs rise into the upper 60s!

Changes are on the way as a storm system drops into the Great Lakes Region tonight. Scattered showers will return to Indiana after midnight. The shower activity will first impact our western locations and approach the Indy metro closer to 4 AM. As a result, you’ll want to prepare for soggy conditions for tomorrow morning’s commute! The cloud cover will keep temperatures milder overnight as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day Thursday because a cold front will slide over the state late in the afternoon. Winds speeds will pick up along the boundary and when the wind shift occurs. It is going to be much cooler at the end of the workweek with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s on Friday.