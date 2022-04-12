Patchy fog will continue this morning through sunrise and eventually burn off, as temperatures hover in the upper 40s out-the-door. As sunshine returns, warmth will come along with it today, marking the warmest day (so far) for the month of April! Highs later today should reach the lower 70s in most locations, while winds blow from the southeast at 6-13 mph.

A few, widely scattered showers will develop late afternoon and for the evening, as warm temperatures hold through the night. Expect winds to increase overnight, as spotty storms could develop by sunrise Wednesday.

Tomorrow brings more rain and storms…likely to come in two waves! The first round will be in the morning with heavy downpours, some lightning and stronger gusts. As this wave pushes north, some sunshine will work back in bringing highs back into the lower 70s. A new wave will develop west of Indiana by late afternoon and advance into the area for the evening and part of the overnight.

The second wave is associated with a potent cold front and will likely prompt severe weather warnings. The main threat will remain wind damage, but some hail, heavy downpours and a small chance of tornado will exist through 1 Thursday morning.

Cooler air to follow for Thursday and into Easter weekend with many dry hours to enjoy but with a jacket or sweater.