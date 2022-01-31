Best day of the week! Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday/Thursday

Good Monday morning! A great start to the workweek is underway, albeit chilly this morning. Sunshine will be with us all day! With light winds and bright skies, temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower 40s, marking a great day and the warmest since January 19th (nearly two weeks).

Tonight, clouds will thicken a touch and southerly winds will make for a milder night into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds, breezy south winds and additional warmth with highs nearing the 50s in many locations. By Tuesday night, rain showers will begin to enter the state, while temperatures remain warm for early February.

Wednesday afternoon is when things start to turn tricky as moisture will continue to get pumped in, while temperatures begin to slowly fall. This will likely result in rain, ice and snow dependent on your location. Heavier, steadier snow by Wednesday night will begin to take hold across the northern 1/3 of Indiana, NOT INCLUDING INDIANAPOLIS while some icy conditions will begin in the city, as the colder air undercuts the rain into ice.

By Thursday (the worst of the two days), ice and snow will be likely for central and northern Indiana. Significant snowfall will be possible north of downtown, as the wintry mix eventually changing to snow takes hold in downtown.

How much snowfall remains up in the air until more consistent data become available but we certainly think enough to shovel. Arctic air will follow creating a messy Friday morning too, as temperatures drop into the single digits. Expect plenty of updates before the storm forms…