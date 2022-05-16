INDIANAPOLIS – Sun and storms were impactful features in our weather this weekend, but changes have taken place in the wake of a cold front. Today, our weather is much more comfortable and dry! However, we remain in an active weather pattern with more changes ahead…

High pressure guides us through Tuesday

One of the primary factors in our vastly improved weather on Monday was the reemergence of high pressure. This system is drifting in from the west and protecting our sky against any development of precipitation, while reinserting dry air at the surface. Comfortable conditions will carry into Tuesday as high pressure begins to drift overhead and move east. A sunny sky will dominate for most of the day as a result along with dew points in the mid 40s. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to upper 70s during the day. It will be another nice evening to spend outdoors if you so chose as well.

Pattern shift begins on Wednesday

As high pressure exits to the east, the opportunity for a pattern shift will open up on Wednesday. The day will begin with a mix of sun & clouds, but clouds will build into the early afternoon. Much of the afternoon will feature a burst of showers and storms as a quick pulse of energy passes through the state. Highs will be limited to the low 70s as a result. Warm air will stream into the region behind the rain, and with a sun & cloud mix highs should break into the mid 80s again on Thursday. Along with the warmth will come some humidity and afternoon storm chances.

On Friday the heat and humidity will stick around though most of the day should be on the sunny side. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s. We’ll be monitoring a pattern favorable for strong to severe storms later in the evening however. We’ll keep you updated as this forecast develops.