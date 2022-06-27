Skies are clear, winds light and temperatures have cooled in the overnight! We will start a new workweek refreshed and pleasant, as dew points are low, marking a beautiful, less humid start. More sunshine on the way today, while our dry stretch rolls on for the month of June. Really need rain but none in the forecast any time soon! Today will mark the best of the week as highs reach near 80°.

More sunshine and dryness to roll on through Thursday, as each day gets warmer and humidity rises by Thursday and into Friday…while 90s return to end the workweek!

Next storm chances return on Friday late-day and should take us into early Saturday morning. As the cold front passes through on Saturday, slightly cooler and less humid to return to end the weekend and begin the Fourth of July holiday!