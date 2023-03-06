Early clouds and a few showers north to start our Monday morning out-the-door! Temperatures are holding in the lower 40s and a breeze at times is creating wind chills in the upper 30s. Overall, a decent start this morning, as clouds begin to thin and sunshine works back in for the day.

The passage of a warm front will be a big driver in our warmth this afternoon, as highs build into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy at times (12-18 mph) from the southwest. Enjoy, as this will be the warmest for quite some time.

Around 7 p.m., a cold front will drop through central Indiana! This will come through mostly dry, perhaps a weak, light shower or a few sprinkles. Once the wind shift changes to the north, colder air will drop in for the overnight with lows down in the upper 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sun at times but dry weather will hold, as a cooler, more seasonal flow gets underway.

Our next rain chances likely not to arrive until Friday morning and then throughout the day! As colder air works in, expect a mix of rain and snow to round out your Friday evening.