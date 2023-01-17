Clouds are clearing in spots and dry air is now underway for the state! After a wet Monday…sunshine returns today, as temperatures remain mild for mid-January! Out the door, expect damp conditions to start but roads will continue to dry through the morning and afternoon.

Winds will turn breezy from the southwest at 12-18 mph by late morning, behind a passing cold front. By this afternoon, pockets of sunshine remain and temperatures return to near 50° by 4 p.m. to round out our day. Today will be the best day of the week!

Expect a chilly start tomorrow morning with clouds increasing, as rain chances rise by the afternoon and into the evening. A wet Wednesday evening looks likely, while winds begin to increase in speed and temperatures steadily climb. More rain on the way for Thursday morning with wind and mild temperatures.

Our high on Thursday (53°) will be early in the day and falling through the afternoon, behind the cold front. The rain event could put down an inch in spots by Thursday evening. Colder air punches in a turn from sprinkles to flurries looks likely through Friday afternoon. Highs to end the workweek back into the middle to upper 30s.