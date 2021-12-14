Best of the week but not the warmest!

Skies are mainly clear this morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 30s in most locations. Expect another beautiful sunrise and dry roads out-the-door!

Winds will remain light this afternoon and sunshine should hold for most the afternoon too. This will make for another great day outdoors and the best of the week! Highs today will reach the upper 50s, nearly 20° above the monthly average!

Tonight, clouds will continue to lower and thicken, as scattered showers move in late. Winds will begin to rise overnight too, as temperatures stay mild through the state. Less than a tenth of inch of rainfall should be expected in most spots by 9 a.m.

Rain will taper through Wednesday morning, as winds increase to 20 mph through the afternoon. The southerly flow will drive our temperatures back into the 60s, marking our 6th 60-degree day in December this year! Lots of dry time for tomorrow will make a for solid afternoon outdoors, minus the gusts.

Steadier rain arrives on Thursday morning with a cold front. This will bring an end to the warmth and a return to rain and more December-like temperatures into the weekend!