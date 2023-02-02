More sunshine on the way today, as dry weather holds and temperatures climb back above average! Out the door this morning, expect another chilly start under clearing skies with wind chills in the teens.

By the afternoon, increased sunshine and a southwesterly wind will help to drive the milder air, as temperatures return to the lower 40s. Today will mark the best of the workweek, so be sure to enjoy!

Tonight, a cold front will be dropping in mid-evening! This should come through dry but bring additional wind and a sharp drop in temperatures overnight. The colder flow will drive our readings down into the lower teens with wind chills reaching the subzero range by sunrise.

Friday brings a quick, cold shot with passing flurries and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 20s all day!

The weekend brings more dry weather both days with a mix of sun and clouds, plus a steady moderation in temperatures! Warming trend will continue into early next week with afternoon readings reaching the middle to upper 50s through midweek!