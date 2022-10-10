Bright sunshine and warmth on the way today, as light southwest winds and warmer than normal temperatures are expected this afternoon. After a weekend that brought chilly mornings and cool afternoons…a warming trend is underway through midweek! Today is my pick of the week, be sure to enjoy!

Clouds increasing on Tuesday, as winds increase from the southwest at 10-18 mph. Warmth will remain but turning overcast by afternoon, as shower chances increase across northwestern Indiana. Still plenty of dry time tomorrow before showers arrive to central Indiana. Highs tomorrow reach the middle 70s. Rain may not make it to downtown until sunset!

Scattered showers will be around early on Wednesday morning with some clearing before a stronger cold front drops into the state by Wednesday evening. This front will bring a chance of thunderstorms and stronger winds, as rain chances increase in coverage.

This will drive in sharply colder air Thursday with falling temperatures likely through the day and gusty winds. The 61° high on Thursday will likely occur at midnight, as temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely hover in the 50s. Quite a shift to colder with lower 30s likely by Friday morning.